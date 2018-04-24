Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Lands on bereavement list
Petit was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Per the rules of the bereavement list, Petit must miss a minimum of three days, but he can miss up to seven days. While he's away from the team, Lou Trivino will take his place in the Oakland bullpen.
