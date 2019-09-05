Petit likely won't be available until Monday's series opener against Houston due to personal reasons, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Petit returned to his home in Venezuela to tend to a personal matter and isn't expected to rejoin the Athletics until Monday in Houston. The right-hander, who leads the league in appearances with 71, owns a sharp 2.82 ERA and 0.82 WHIP through 73.1 innings this season.