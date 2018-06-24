Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Mixed bag in June
Petit, who notched his eighth hold in Saturday's win over the White Sox by allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless one-third of an inning, has a 5.59 ERA, a loss, a blown save and three holds overall during nine June appearances.
The 33-year-old right-hander has been unable to find his stride since the month started, allowing at least one earned run in five outings and failing to put together back-to-back scoreless efforts. Petit does maintain a respectable 3.71 ERA and 1.17 WHIP for the season, however, and manager Bob Melvin often leans on him for multi-inning stints that often afford him an opportunity for either a hold or to serve as the pitcher of record.
