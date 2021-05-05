Petit pitched a perfect inning and struck out one batter against Toronto on Tuesday to earn a save.

Petit has been nearly impossible to score upon this season, so he was rewarded with a save opportunity in a three-run game Tuesday. The right-hander responded by setting down the Blue Jays in order to close out the contest. The outing lowered Petit's ERA to 0.98 on the season to go along with a 0.87 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 18.1 innings. He also has four wins and three holds, and he could see more save opportunities moving forward given his success Tuesday.