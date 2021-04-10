Petit (2-0) earned the win while allowing one hit across a scoreless inning in Friday's 6-2 victory over the Astros.

Petit entered the ball game tasked with maintaining a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning. The 36-year-old dispatched the Astros on only eight pitches. The Athletics would take the lead in the top of the eight, setting Petit up with the win. Petit has now registered three straight scoreless outings, earning two wins in the process. The righty has already appeared in five games this year and owns a 1.66 ERA.