Petit secured his third hold in a win over the Rays on Monday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.
Petit put on another dazzling display of efficiency, getting his six outs on 26 pitches, 19 which found the strike zone. The veteran reliever coaxed his ERA down to 1.26 with Monday's outing, his sixth consecutive scoreless effort.
