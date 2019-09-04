Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up fifth victory
Petit (5-3) was credited with the victory in a win over the Angels on Tuesday, firing 1.1 scoreless frames during which he allowed no hits or walks while recording a strikeout.
Petit took over for Ryan Buchter with two outs in the sixth inning and served as a bridge to Joakim Soria in the eighth. The veteran reliever is riding a five-appearance scoreless streak, whittling his ERA back down to 2.84 during that stretch while generating a 6:0 K:BB across 7.1 frames.
