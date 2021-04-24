Petit recorded his second hold in a win over the Orioles on Friday, allowing one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings while recording two strikeouts.

The ultra-reliable veteran turned in one of his trademark multi-inning efforts, getting 15 of 21 pitches into the strike zone in an impressive display of efficiency. Petit now has five straight scoreless outings, lowering his ERA from 2.84 to 1.46 during a span in which he's also recorded his third win and a pair of holds.