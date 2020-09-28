Petit (2-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Mariners, allowing no baserunners in a scoreless seventh inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Petit entered with the game tied 2-2 in the seventh and tossed a clean inning before the A's rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning. The right-hander was credited with his second win while also concluding the regular season with an excellent 1.66 ERA.