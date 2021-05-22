Petit (6-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out one across one inning of relief, receiving the win over the Angels on Friday.

Petit relieved James Kaprielian with two outs in the sixth inning. He surrendered a single, double and triple all before striking out the final batter. The 36-year-old has been a reliable reliever this season, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 25.2 innings. He's always been a durable reliever throughout his career amongst the leaders in relief innings pitched. However, he's allowed five runs over his last three innings. In comparison, he gave up just two runs over his first 22.2 innings this season.