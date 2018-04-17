Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Placed on family medical emergency list
Petit was placed on the family medical emergency list Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Players must remain on the list for three to seven days, so Petit will be out until at least Friday. Lou Trivino was called up to take his place in the bullpen.
