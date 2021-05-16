Petit recorded his sixth hold in a loss to the Twins on Saturday despite being charged with three earned runs on two hits and two walks across one inning.

The veteran reliever put together an uncharacteristically poor effort, but because what turned out to be the winning run went on Jake Diekman's ledger, Petit was still credited with the hold in a losing effort. The 36-year-old's location was unusually poor, as he issued multiple walks for the first time all season and got just 10 of his 19 pitches into the strike zone. Nevertheless, Petit continues to be an above-average asset in formats that count holds due to his typically reliable performances and ability to log a heavy volume of appearances.