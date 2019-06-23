Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Racks up strikeouts in win
Petit (2-1) earned the win over the Rays on Saturday, striking out all four batters he faced over 1.1 perfect innings.
Petit's final line speaks to how locked in the veteran was, and his modest pitch count of 18 offerings also corroborates his efficiency. Petit has been one of manager Bob Melvin's most trusted bullpen options all season, as he's forged a 2-1 record, nine holds, a 2.79 ERA and an 0.88 WHIP. The latter figure notably represents a career best, while his ERA is the second lowest of his 11-plus seasons in the majors.
