Petit recorded four strikeouts over two scoreless innings in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Orioles, allowing a hit and issuing three walks.

Some location issues ran his pitch count up, but Petit ultimately worked his way out of trouble with his swing-and-miss stuff. The veteran reliever had allowed three earned run and only recorded one out in his Friday appearance, so Saturday's line represented a welcome departure from those struggles. Petit's control had been pristine until Saturday, as the three free passes he issued -- one which was intentional -- were his first of the season.