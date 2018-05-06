Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Racks up strikeouts Saturday
Petit recorded four strikeouts over two scoreless innings in Saturday's extra-innings win over the Orioles, allowing a hit and issuing three walks.
Some location issues ran his pitch count up, but Petit ultimately worked his way out of trouble with his swing-and-miss stuff. The veteran reliever had allowed three earned run and only recorded one out in his Friday appearance, so Saturday's line represented a welcome departure from those struggles. Petit's control had been pristine until Saturday, as the three free passes he issued -- one which was intentional -- were his first of the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Struggles in return from bereavement leave•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Activated from bereavement list•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Lands on bereavement list•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Solid in return•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Returns to Athletics on Saturday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....