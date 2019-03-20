Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Ragged in Cactus League play
Petit generated a 12.46 ERA over 4.1 innings across five appearances during Cactus League play.
The veteran reliever allowed seven runs (six earned), including two home runs, while blowing his one save opportunity. It was a inauspicious start to 2019 for Petit, who was very effective in middle relief over the prior two seasons with the Angels and Athletics, respectively. Petit posted a 7-3 record, 16 holds, a 3.00 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 74 appearances in last season with Oakland. His 2018 resume certainly cuts him slack for his struggles over a small sample this spring, and Petit projeccts for another high-usage bullpen role again during the coming campaign.
More News
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs third win•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Mixed bag in June•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Takes second loss Saturday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs second win Thursday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Takes loss in extras Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: First win of season Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
A Mike Trout best-case scenario
We've seen great seasons from Mike Trout. But have we seen his best? Chris Towers dives into...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...