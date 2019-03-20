Petit generated a 12.46 ERA over 4.1 innings across five appearances during Cactus League play.

The veteran reliever allowed seven runs (six earned), including two home runs, while blowing his one save opportunity. It was a inauspicious start to 2019 for Petit, who was very effective in middle relief over the prior two seasons with the Angels and Athletics, respectively. Petit posted a 7-3 record, 16 holds, a 3.00 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 74 appearances in last season with Oakland. His 2018 resume certainly cuts him slack for his struggles over a small sample this spring, and Petit projeccts for another high-usage bullpen role again during the coming campaign.

