Petit signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Athletics on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Petit spent the past three seasons with Oakland, and he'll return to the team in 2021 on a one-year deal. The right-hander was quite effective during the abbreviated 2020 season, posting a 1.66 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 21.2 innings across 26 relief appearances and will likely work in a middle-relief role for the team once again in 2021.
