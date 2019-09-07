Petit (personal) will be traveling to his native Venezuela due to the death of his father and doesn't presently have a firm timetable for a return to the team, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever was still in the Bay Area as of Friday due to some travel issues, likely adding to the amount of time he'll be away from the team. Petit has been one of the most reliable and versatile bullpen options for manager Bob Melvin, but he won't be at the Athletics' skipper's disposal for at least the next several days.