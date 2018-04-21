Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Returns to Athletics Saturday
Petit (personal) returned from the family medical emergency list Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Petit was placed on the list Tuesday and flew home to Venezuela for a familial situation. Josh Lucas was returned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for the veteran right-hander, who has allowed four earned runs across 12 innings for Oakland this season, striking out seven.
