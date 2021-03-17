Petit has posted back-to-back scoreless one-inning outings after giving up five earned runs on five hits, including two home runs, across two-thirds of an inning in his spring debut March 8.

The veteran reliever's jarring first Cactus League appearance was at least mildly concerning, but Petit has subsequently shown signs of the ultra-reliable reliever he's proven to be for the last several seasons. The 36-year-old also has three strikeouts across his last pair of outings, and he's likely set for another high-volume middle-relief workload again in 2021 after posting a career-best 1.66 ERA across 26 appearances last season.