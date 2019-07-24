Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Snags third win
Petit (3-2) was credited with the win in an extra-innings victory over the Astros on Tuesday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.
Petit had uncharacteristically allowed an earned run apiece in each of his last two trips to the mound prior to Tuesday, only the second time he'd been touched up in back-to-back outings all season. However, he was masterful over his pair of frames against the Astros, needing only 22 pitches to record his six outs. The veteran right-hander lowered his ERA back to 2.59 in the process, and both that figure and his 0.83 WHIP remain career bests.
