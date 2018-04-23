Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Solid in return
Petit fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
The veteran right-hander was making his first appearance since returning from family medical leave and picked right up where he'd left off. Petit had generated scoreless efforts in four of the five appearances prior to his sabbatical, so Sunday's effort was an extension of that solid stretch. Factoring in his effort against the Red Sox, Petit has compiled an impressive 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over the 12.2 innings encompassing his first 11 appearances.
