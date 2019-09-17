Play

Petit, who fired 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Royals on Monday, has allowed just one earned run across the 4.2 innings he's logged over four appearances since returning from a brief personal leave.

Petit spent a few days away from the team after the death of his father, but he hasn't missed a beat since his return. The right-hander has a pair of strikeouts apiece in each of his four outings since returning and sports career bests in holds (28), ERA (2.77) and WHIP (0.81) over 78 innings in 2019.

