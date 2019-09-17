Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Strong body of work since return
Petit, who fired 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Royals on Monday, has allowed just one earned run across the 4.2 innings he's logged over four appearances since returning from a brief personal leave.
Petit spent a few days away from the team after the death of his father, but he hasn't missed a beat since his return. The right-hander has a pair of strikeouts apiece in each of his four outings since returning and sports career bests in holds (28), ERA (2.77) and WHIP (0.81) over 78 innings in 2019.
More News
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Back with team•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Return date indefinite•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Likely unavailable through weekend•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Picks up fifth victory•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs fourth win•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Up to 25 holds•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...