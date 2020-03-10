Play

Petit has fired three scoreless innings across three Cactus League appearances.

The veteran long reliever enjoyed the best season of his long career in 2019, posting a 5-3 record, 29 holds, a 2.71 ERA and a sparkling 0.81 WHIP across 83 innings over 80 appearances. Petit projects for another heavy workload out of the bullpen in 2020, making him a strong consideration in formats that take holds into account.

