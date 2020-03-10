Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Strong first half of spring
Petit has fired three scoreless innings across three Cactus League appearances.
The veteran long reliever enjoyed the best season of his long career in 2019, posting a 5-3 record, 29 holds, a 2.71 ERA and a sparkling 0.81 WHIP across 83 innings over 80 appearances. Petit projects for another heavy workload out of the bullpen in 2020, making him a strong consideration in formats that take holds into account.
