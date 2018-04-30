Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Struggles in return from bereavement leave
Petit (bereavement) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit over a third of an inning in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.
The 33-year-old right-hander made his first appearance since being removed from the bereavement list on Friday, and he was partly done in by some shoddy defense. Throwing errors on the part of Jonathan Lucroy and Marcus Semien led to an unearned run before Petit allowed an RBI double to Jake Marisnick, which capped off his outing. Petit has largely been solid otherwise in his debut Athletics season, as he still sports a 3.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 14.2 innings.
