Petit (7-1) took loss in Wednesday's 5-3 defeat by the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits in one inning.
Petit entered in the seventh to protect a 3-2 lead and immediately surrendered a home run, double and single to blow it. He'd been a key reliever up until Wednesday with seven wins, 12 holds and two saves and one poor outing likely won't change that.
