Petit (1-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Angels. He gave up one run on one hit with no walks or strikeouts in one inning.

Petit surrendered a solo shot to Mike Trout in the bottom of the eighth, and that would put them the game away for good for the Angels. Petit, who already has four holds this season, has given up runs in three of his last five appearances but still sports a decent 3.38 ERA in 10 outings (8.0 innings) this year.