Petit (2-2) allowed an earned run on one hit -- a go-ahead solo home run -- over two innings in a loss to the Royals on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Petit's one mistake was extremely costly, as he surrendered a 393-foot solo shot to Jorge Soler in the eighth that snapped a 4-4 tie. The veteran reliever had generated three consecutive scoreless efforts prior to Saturday, and he'd allowed just one earned run over the 9.1 innings encompassing his previous six trips to the mound overall. Despite the hiccup, Petit remains a trusted multi-inning bullpen option for manager Bob Melvin, who's already deployed him for 36 innings this season, tops among Athletics relievers.