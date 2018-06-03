Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Takes second loss Saturday
Petit (2-2) allowed an earned run on one hit -- a go-ahead solo home run -- over two innings in a loss to the Royals on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Petit's one mistake was extremely costly, as he surrendered a 393-foot solo shot to Jorge Soler in the eighth that snapped a 4-4 tie. The veteran reliever had generated three consecutive scoreless efforts prior to Saturday, and he'd allowed just one earned run over the 9.1 innings encompassing his previous six trips to the mound overall. Despite the hiccup, Petit remains a trusted multi-inning bullpen option for manager Bob Melvin, who's already deployed him for 36 innings this season, tops among Athletics relievers.
More News
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs second win Thursday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Takes loss in extras Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: First win of season Thursday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Grabs second hold Friday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Racks up strikeouts Saturday•
-
Athletics' Yusmeiro Petit: Struggles in return from bereavement leave•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...