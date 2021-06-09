Petit pitched a flawless seventh inning en route to his ninth hold of the season in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
The veteran excels at pitching to contact, as was evident in his 5-pitch inning Wednesday. After a rough stretch in late May, Petit has held opponents scoreless in five of his last six appearances, re-establishing himself as one of his team's most reliable late-inning relievers.
