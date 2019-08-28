Petit was credited with his 25th hold in a win over the Royals on Tuesday, firing 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

Petit was razor sharp following a pair of difficult appearances, needing a scant 17 pitches to record five outs. The normally reliable 34-year-old had allowed a combined five earned runs over his last pair of trips to the mound, failing to record an out altogether in his most recent one against the Giants last Saturday. Despite those hiccups, Petit continues to sport a career-low 0.88 WHIP and also boasts the third-best ERA (3.07) of his big-league tenure.