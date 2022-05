Jackson fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday, allowing a walk while recording three strikeouts.

The rookie now has five scoreless appearances in his last six trips to the mound, recording four consecutive multi-strikeout efforts in the process. Jackson has also recorded four holds alongside his 2.79 ERA and 12.1 K/9, making him a rewarding early-season find for fantasy managers.