Jackson sports a 1-0 record, 4.50 ERA and 2.17 WHIP across six innings in six Cactus League appearances.
The right-hander was a highly valuable bullpen asset as a rookie in 2022 before ending the season on the injured list with a shoulder strain, producing a 2-3 record, 27 holds, three saves and a 3.00 ERA across 54 appearances. Jackson has experienced some control issues as he works off rust this spring, however, issuing multiple walks in three appearances. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old impressively managed to avoid any damage until his most recent outing Saturday against the Reds, when he allowed his only three runs of Cactus League play thus far across just one-third of an inning.
