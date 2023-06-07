The Athletics announced Wednesday that Jackson (elbow) could begin a throwing program next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Jackson has spent the past two and a half weeks resting after he landed on the 15-day injured list May 19 with a right flexor tendon strain. Because he had been serving largely as a one-inning reliever prior to being shut down, Jackson won't required an extensive ramp-up period, though he still looks unlikely to make it back from the IL until at least late June even if he experiences no further setbacks once he starts throwing again.
