Jackson picked up the save Saturday against the Royals. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning.

Jackson grabbed his first save of the season, taking advantage of Trevor May's (personal) addition to the 15-day injured list and bouncing back from blowing a save in his first opportunity of the season. Even if May's absence extends beyond 15 days, Jackson will likely remain an unsavory fantasy option considering Saturday's win was just the team's eighth of the year.