Jackson recorded a save Wednesday against the Angels, tossing a perfect frame during which he struck out two batters.

Jackson protected a two-run, ninth-inning lead with ease, notching a pair of punchouts and retiring all three batters he faced on 14 pitches. It was a strong bounce-back performance after the right-hander took a loss against the White Sox his last time out. With Lou Trivino now a Yankee, Jackson could be Oakland's closer of choice -- A.J. Puk, who is also in competition for the role, worked the seventh inning and picked up his 14th hold in the contest.