Jackson (2-1) got the win against the Reds on Sunday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts.

Jackson labored some to preserve the 4-4 tie he'd entered the game under, allowing a single and double to Kevin Newman and Spencer Steer, respectively, to open the frame. However, he powered himself out of trouble with swinging strikeouts of Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson before inducing an inning-ending groundout from Henry Ramos. Jackson was then rewarded with his resiliency via Esteury Ruiz's game-winning single in the home half of the ninth, giving him both his 2023 wins in addition to his first hold in the last four appearances.