A's manager Mark Kotsay said it's unlikely that Jackson (shoulder) will pitch again this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Jackson has been making progress with his strained right shoulder, the issue is simply that there isn't enough time left in the season for Jackson to come back. The rookie reliever will likely have to wait until 2023 to pitch again and add onto his 3.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP campaign in 2022.