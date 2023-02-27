Jackson (shoulder) is listed as an available option out of the Oakland bullpen for Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jackson closed the 2022 campaign on the injured list with a shoulder strain suffered in early September, but he avoided surgery to address the injury and appears to be back to full strength for spring training. Oakland has yet to formally name a closer for Opening Day, and Jackson should factor into the late-inning mix in some capacity after a strong showing as a rookie a season ago. Over his 54 appearances with the big club spanning 48 innings, the right-hander accrued a 3.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:33 K:BB while collecting three saves and 27 holds.