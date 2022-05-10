Jackson secured his fifth hold in a win over the Tigers on Monday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

The right-hander had his first true stumble of the season Wednesday against the Rays when he allowed three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning, but he's bounced back with back-to-back scoreless appearances. Jackson has been thrown right into the mix by manager Mark Kotsay, already logging 14 appearances over the Athletics' first 29 games after combining for just 25 between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas last season.