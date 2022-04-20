Jackson struck out the lone batter he faced on four pitches en route to recording his first career save Tuesday in the Athletics' 2-1 win over the Orioles.

Jackson was the recipient of the Athletics' first save chance after Lou Trivino was moved to the COVID-19 injured list Monday. The left-handed Sam Moll initially took the hill to begin the ninth inning and struck out two batters and allowed a base hit, but manager Mark Kotsay opted to summon the right-handed Jackson from the bullpen to record the game's final out. Kotsay could be inclined to play matchups in the late innings while Trivino is sidelined, so Jackson likely won't make for an appealing pickup even for managers who are speculating on saves.