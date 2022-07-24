Jackson recorded his second save in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

After Sam Moll earned his 10th hold with a strong 1.1-inning performance that served as a bridge to the ninth inning, Jackson took over and disposed of the Rangers on 13 pitches to close out the win. The right-hander has the swing-and-miss stuff to seemingly thrive in high-leverage spots, posting a 12.7 K/9 across what is now an 11-appearance, 10.2-inning stretch during which he hasn't allowed an earned run.