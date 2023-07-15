Jackson (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Saturday, the team's official site reports.
The right-hander's absence due to a flexor tendon strain is approaching two months, yet Saturday's planned activity is certainly a step in the right direction. Jackson will eventually be ticketed for a lengthy rehab assignment given how long he's been sidelined, but even that step is still likely weeks away.
