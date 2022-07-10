Jackson recorded his 17th hold in a win over the Astros on Saturday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

One of the Athletics' bullpen's workhorses was at it again Saturday during a game in which five relievers preserved a strong start from rookie Zach Logue. The 27-year-old has been highly reliable during his first taste of the big leagues, with Saturday's outing lowering his ERA to 3.21 and serving as his ninth scoreless appearance in the last 10 trips to the mound.