Jackson (1-2) was charged with two runs on two walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus the Mariners.

After eight innings of two-hit ball from starter Frankie Montas, Jackson ran into trouble in the ninth. He put two batters aboard with walks before A.J. Puk entered the game, and it was Puk who walked two more and threw two wild pitches to allow both inherited runners to score. The loss will go on Jackson's ledger, and both of his defeats this year have been in the only two appearances in which he's allowed multiple runs. The 27-year-old reliever has a 3.90 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 39:23 K:BB across 27.2 innings, though he's also picked up 12 holds as a high-leverage option in the Athletics' closer committee.