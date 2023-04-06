Jackson (0-1) was charged with the loss in an extra-inning defeat at the hands of the Guardians on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit, a walk and a wild pitch over one inning. He struck out one.

Tasked with preserving a 4-4 tie when he entered in the 10th inning, Jackson immediately issued a walk to Myles Straw and then uncorked a wild pitch that moved both him and inning-opening runner Andres Gimenez up a base. After subsequently surrendering an RBI groundout and single to Will Brennan and Steven Kwan, respectively, Jackson was on the hook for the loss he was eventually charged with. The right-hander's struggles Wednesday notwithstanding, Jackson should remain a trusted member of the manager Mark Kotsay's late-inning bullpen arsenal and had opened the season with three straight scoreless appearances.