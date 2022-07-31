Jackson (2-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing an earned run on a hit and a wild pitch over one-third of an inning.

The normally reliable Jackson was entrusted with preserving a 2-2 tie when he entered in the ninth inning, but he conceded a leadoff double to Gavin Sheets and eventually allowed the winning run to score in a wild pitch while facing Tim Anderson. The stumble was a rare one for the right-hander, who'd last given up an earned run June 23, a span of 14 appearances.