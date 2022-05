Jackson recorded his eighth hold in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

Jackson served as an effective bridge to closer Dany Jimenez in the ninth inning by putting together an eighth straight appearance without allowing an earned run. The right-hander has lowered his ERA from 4.91 to 2.75 in the process while also recording a win and four holds.