Logue (3-4) earned the win against the Astros on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two and walking one over five innings.

Logue threw 46 of 75 pitches for strikes in Saturday's outing to earn his third win of the season. It was his first appearance since May 28 and comes after allowing 11 earned runs across his last seven innings. Logue's ERA ballooned from 2.04 to 5.47 during that span, but now sits at 5.16.