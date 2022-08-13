Logue was recalled as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Astros.

Logue, a 26-year-old lefty, hasn't been particularly impressive in his first taste of big-league action this year, posting a 4.79 ERA in seven starts and one relief appearance. He faces a tough matchup Saturday if he wants to lower that figure, and his 6.29 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Las Vegas doesn't give much reason to believe that he'll be able to handle one of the league's best lineups.