Logue was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Astros.

Logue gets a tough assignment Saturday after failing to convince in his first five big-league outings. He owns a 5.47 ERA in his first taste of major-league action, striking out just 18.6 percent of opposing batters while generating a very low 25.0 percent groundball rate. His 5.22 ERA in 10 starts for Triple-A Las Vegas doesn't inspire much confidence, either. Sam Selman was optioned to clear space on the roster.