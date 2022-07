The Athletics recalled Logue from Triple-A Las Vegas to start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Oakland is designating Logue as its 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll presumably be headed back to Las Vegas immediately after the spot start. Over his previous seven outings (six starts) with the Athletics this season, the rookie left-hander has compiled a 5.16 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB in 29.2 innings.